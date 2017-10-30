SAA LAUNCHES A COUNTEROFFENSIVE TO CAPTURE STRATEGIC TOWN IN HAMA

The Syrian army units launched a powerful counteroffensive against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) to restore control over the strategic town of Abu Dali in eastern Hama.

The government troops supported by popular militias have already managed to capture Masharfa farms, Abu Laffa farms and al-Shakusiyah farms northeast of Hama.

The operation is a part of a large-scale offensive that started in Ithriya area last week. The army units have penetrated HTS defenses and reached Jib al-Abid area, establish control over several villages. The final goal of the offensive is Abu al-Duhur military airport, which is currently held by the opposition forces.