OPPOSITION DELEGATION PLANS TO COME TO DAMASCUS FOR QALAMOUN TALKS

Representatives of the Free Syrian Army agreed to travel to Damascus to negotiate the future of Eastern Qalamoun area with the Syrian government.

Saeed Saif, spokesperson of Shahid Ahmad Abdo group, confirmed that the opposition leaders agreed to meet Syrian officials to discuss the issue. Besides Shahid Ahmad Abdo, the meeting will include representatives of Jaysh Usud al-Sharqiya, Jaysh al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham in addition to members of local councils and the civil society. It is expected that the Russian side will be the guarantor of the negotiations.

The participants will discuss the situation in the towns of Dumayr, Ruhaiba, Jirod and a number of small villages in Eastern Qalamoun. The date of the negotiations has not been announced yet.