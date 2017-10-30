OPPOSITION DELEGATION PLANS TO COME TO DAMASCUS FOR QALAMOUN TALKS

/ 24 hours ago October 30, 2017

00.jpg

Representatives of the Free Syrian Army agreed to travel to Damascus to negotiate the future of Eastern Qalamoun area with the Syrian government.

Saeed Saif, spokesperson of Shahid Ahmad Abdo group, confirmed that the opposition leaders agreed to meet Syrian officials to discuss the issue. Besides Shahid Ahmad Abdo, the meeting will include representatives of Jaysh Usud al-Sharqiya, Jaysh al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham in addition to members of local councils and the civil society. It is expected that the Russian side will be the guarantor of the negotiations.

The participants will discuss the situation in the towns of Dumayr, Ruhaiba, Jirod and a number of small villages in Eastern Qalamoun. The date of the negotiations has not been announced yet.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s