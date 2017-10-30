LEBANON TO REOPEN EMBASSY IN SYRIA

/ 6 hours ago October 30, 2017

Syria's President Assad welcomes Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri at the Teshrin presidential palace in Damascus

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that his country will reopen the embassy in Damascus. The decision makes Lebanon the first Arab country who chose to reconsider cutting diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Hariri stresses that returning the embassy to Damascus will secure Lebanon’s independence and sovereignty.

The day before Hariri has appointed Saad Zakhia as Lebanon’s new ambassador to Syria. According to the local media, the appointment was approved by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Zakhia, who currently holds an administrative position in Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, will replace Farah Berri, the Lebanese charge d’affaires in Syria. He will also become the first Lebanese ambassador to Syria after Michel Khouri, who returned to Lebanon in 2013.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s