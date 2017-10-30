LEBANON TO REOPEN EMBASSY IN SYRIA

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that his country will reopen the embassy in Damascus. The decision makes Lebanon the first Arab country who chose to reconsider cutting diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Hariri stresses that returning the embassy to Damascus will secure Lebanon’s independence and sovereignty.

The day before Hariri has appointed Saad Zakhia as Lebanon’s new ambassador to Syria. According to the local media, the appointment was approved by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Zakhia, who currently holds an administrative position in Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, will replace Farah Berri, the Lebanese charge d’affaires in Syria. He will also become the first Lebanese ambassador to Syria after Michel Khouri, who returned to Lebanon in 2013.