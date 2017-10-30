IDLIB: HTS DETAINS TOW-OPERATOR OVER UNKNOWN REASONS

Basem al-Hamoud, one of the TOW missile operators of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), was detained by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants in his home town of Kafr Nabl, Idlib province.

The news of Hamoud’s arrest was confirmed by the leader of a FSA group Ahmad Al-Saoud. According to local sources, HTS members transported Hamoud to al-Oqab prison situated near Jabal al-Zawia in rural Idlib.

Al-Hamoud has been already arrested by HTS this August. That time he was released shortly after the arrest. The reason for the HTS decision to detain him once again remains unknown.