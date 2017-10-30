HTS TRIES TO TIGHTEN SECURITY AFTER A SERIES OF ASSASSINATIONS

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) introduced additional security measures after several HTS commanders were targeted by unknown assassins in Idlib province.

According to the group’s spokesman Imad ad-Din Mujahid, HTS will restructure it’s security body in an attempt to prevent further incidents. He did not give any details on the matter.

Last week, five HTS-linked persons were killed in Idlib: military commanders Abu Abdel Rahman al-Hamawi, Mustafa Zahri, Abu Talha al-Urduni and Abu Abdel Rahman al-Muhajir in addition to the son of former HTS commander in Qalamun Abu Malik al-Tali. No one has claimed responsibility for the assassinations.

