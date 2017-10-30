HTS KEEPS US-MADE CHEMICAL WEAPONS IN IDLIB

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham terrorists reportedly possess depots containing chemical weapons in a number of villages and town in Idlib province.

According to the source, the large depots with chemical weapons are in Ma’arrat Misrin and Ghazleh. The reports say the toxic materials are locally made, but the other part is manufactured in private American factories.
The local sources pointed out that they have ‘confirmed information’ that the terrorist organizations in Ma’arat Misrin are able to manufacture 15km- locally-made rockets equipped with toxic substances.
The sources warned against using toxic materials by HTS terrorists against the civilians in an attempt to accuse the Syrian Arab Army.

