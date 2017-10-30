FSA MILITANTS BLOCK UN HUMANITARIAN CONVOY IN DAMASCUS

/ 2 hours ago October 30, 2017

FSA militants have reportedly intercepted a UN humanitarian convoy in the suburbs of Damascus city, demanding ransom in the form of food.

The UN humanitarian aid was designated to civilians of the U.S.-backed rebel-held Yalda, Babbila and Beit Sahm towns. The convoy consisted of 35 trucks loaded with 8000 food packages, 7000 bags of flour and 4000 cleaning supplies.
According to the source, the militants demand 5,000 food packages in exchange for ‘its liberation’. The reports say the militants still have the convoy.

