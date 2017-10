The U.S.-led international coalition has carried out approximately 5 airstrikes on October 29, 2017.

The air raids targeted Abu Kamal town and the suburbs of Deir Ezzor city.

According to the source, at least 12 civilians were killed in air strikes. 6 people were killed in Abu Kamal and 5 others in the suburbs of Deir Ezzor city.

According to residents, 5 buildings were seriously damaged.

The reports say a child and 3 women were among the dead.